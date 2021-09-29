Menu
Alan Keith Gale
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
Alan Keith Gale

Alan Keith Gale was born on August 19, 1970 to Lois Mae Gale and Donald Howard Gale Sr. in Springfield, MA. He passed September 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.

Alan lived his life with his loving family. Working hard always helping others in need. He was a simple man with many skills and abilities. He was always there for anyone who needed him for anything. He was an amazing father, grandfather, son , brother, uncle and friend and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be loved, missed and never forgotten.

Alan Keith Gale leaves behind Janet Elaine Gale, his wife; his son, Brandon Keith Gale, his wife, Rose Marie with grandchildren, Xaiver Lee Martinez, McKenzie Diane Gale, Mira Lynn Gale; his daughter, Kristen Nichole Cantrell with grandchildren, Xzander Josiah Cantrell and Zyon Maddox Cantrell; daughter, Kyla Marie Gale.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 29, 2021.
