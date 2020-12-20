Albert Joseph Gilbert Jr.



02/29/1964 to 12/15/2020



Albert Jr is at peace as of December 15, 2020 after a 17 year long courageous battle with Heart disease.



He was born in Hanover, PA, the son of Albert J. and Ruth A. Gilbert. Husband to Sidney Sue Young for 27 years.



He always lived by the rule of "It's not what you've got, but what you give" and he gave everything he could to everyone around him.



His smile and laughter was contagious even when his cheesy jokes were bad. He loved to build things from wooden furniture for the house to Steam punk centerpieces.



Albert never believed anyone who told him he couldn't build something, a belief he imparted to his kin.



To many Tulsans, he was known as the Movie Man, as he touched many people in his life.



He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Garcia; son, Ezekiel Gilbert; granddaughters, Kayla Stone, Elizabeth Stone, and Victoria Young. Cremation Society



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.