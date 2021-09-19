Alice Georgine Wilborn Roth
Alice Georgine Wilborn Roth, age 85, daughter of Harry Dennis Wilborn and his wife, Ralphie Cornelia Carr. Born March 4, 1936 at Tulsa, OK, died September 11, 2021 at Claremore, OK. Attended Betty Rombaugh Private School, Lee Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High, Tulsa Central High Class of '53, Oklahoma A&M College majoring in Art. Member First Presbyterian Church-Tulsa, OK, Stillwater, OK, Clovis, NM; Southminster Presbyterian Church; St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, OK. Member B'nai Emunah Congregation, Tulsa, OK. Employed as an artist, secretary, salesperson, genealogy librarian. Past Vice President Tulsa Archaeology Society, Tulsa Genealogical Society, Genealogist- Scottish Club of Tulsa, Past State Commissioner of Clan Stewart Society in America, Tulsa Area Iris Society, member Greater Tulsa Epigraphic Society.
Preceded in death by Robert Hasbrouck Cartmill, brother-in-law. Survived by daughter, Deborah Van Hook; son-in-law, Joseph Van Hook of Claremore, OK; son, Morris David Roth and granddaughters, Mia Zoe Roth and Clarice Marie Roth; grandson, Robert Gil Roth, of the Philippines; sister, Lina Sue (Wilborn) Cartmill, of Slidell, LA; nephew, John W. Cartmill and his wife, Wendy Kay (Wagner) Cartmill, of Herndon, VA; great nieces, June Esther Cartmill and Georgia Mae Cartmill; niece, Alice Catherine (Cartmill) Johnson and her husband, Lance Johnson of Slidell; great nephew, Kelly Anthony Faciane and great niece, Jessica Sue (Faciane) Dyess; niece, Hilary Hasbrouck (Cartmill) Toups and her husband, Daniel Lawrence Toups; great niece, Melanie Alice Toups and great nephew, Eric Robert Toups of Slidell.
Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association 1-800-223-2372 or apdaparkinson.org
Alice Roth wrote her own obituary to reflect her love of genealogy. The family would like to thank Transitions Life Care Hospice for their care, guidance and compassion, especially nurse Louise and CNA Christina.
No service will be held per request of the deceased.
Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.