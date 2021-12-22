Allan R. McDaniel



4/7/1959 - 12/17/2021



Allan lived life on his terms. He played his guitars, rode his Harleys, enjoyed his time with friends, and always honored his obligations. Allan had a heart of gold under a rough exterior. He had a soft spot for children and animals. Allan laughed loud and he laughed often. If Allan was your friend, he would do anything for you.



Allan worked in a specialized construction field all over the world, he was proud of his skill and craftsmanship, and he was in high demand in his field. He sacrificed and invested so he could retire in his early 50s. He retired to his country place near Duncan and kept it looking like a park. We had many rambunctious Fourth of July holidays with fireworks near his pool, and his pond, for annual family get togethers.



His family loved him unconditionally and we will miss him forever. Allan was a patriot and a Republican and a staunch proponent of the constitution. Allan loved a heated discussion; if you did not believe the same as him, the only explanation for this would be you did not understand, and he would tell you that frequently. He saw the world in black and white with not much gray anywhere, things were either right or wrong to him and he judged harshly. Allan was a man with strong convictions, incredible character, traditional beliefs, and a willingness to fight for the things he believed.



Allan graduated Duncan High School in 1977. He was autodidactic and never stopped learning. He enjoyed working or tinkering, and could fix almost anything if he decided it was worth it.



Preceded in death his mother, Betty Jo Stringfield McDaniel; beloved nephew, Matthew McDaniel. He is survived by a large number of family members who will miss him dearly: brother, Mark and sister-in-law, Marsha, and their children, Michael, Marc, and Brandon; brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Michelle, and their children, Rachel and Jordann Russell with husband, Nathaniel Russell; brother, Steve and sister-in-law, Stephanie (his favorite sister-in-law) and their children, Deidra and Brandy Brown with husband, Justin Brown; along with the next generation of Brayden and Bayleigh Brown, Allison McDaniel, and Charles McDaniel.



Graveside funeral service 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Duncan Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the family care of Carter-Smart Funeral Directors.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 22, 2021.