Allen (Al) Robert GordonAllen (Al) Robert Gordon passed from this life on June 27, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 84. Allen was born in Nowata, Oklahoma, in 1937 to Helen Mae and John Charles (Jack) Gordon. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.Allen retired after 32 years with Rockwell International (Boeing) as Manager of Material Review. He had a distinguished career working on and coordinating numerous projects including the development of the 747 aircraft, design work on the B-1 Bomber, and managing the final payload doors on the first Space Shuttle. He also worked at Tulsa Community College as an adjunct math instructor for 40 years.When Allen was not working or coaching his daughter's softball teams, he could often be found at Grand Lake enjoying family, fishing, and boating. Al grew up going to Grand, as his parents built a modest cabin in the 1940s in a community known as Little Nowata. Al's fishing and boating stories were favorites with his friends and family.Allen married Betty Cook (of Vinita) in March of 1963. During their 58 years of marriage, they briefly lived in Seattle and St. Louis but settled back in Tulsa to raise their family. Family members include son, Kevin Woolman (wife Sheri) of Ottawa, KS; daughter, Brenda Lyon (husband Patrick) of Broken Arrow; daughter, Linda Gordon of Broken Arrow; and son, Richard Gordon of Dallas, TX. Allen is also survived by four granddaughters.A visitation will be held 12-2 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Saint Francis Hospice Program or Catholic Charities of Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn918-663-2233. Share memories at