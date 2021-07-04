Alma Coreane HooverAlma Coreane Hoover, 91, formerly of Jenks, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. Alma departed this life peacefully. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alma grew up in Durant, Oklahoma, before her family moved back to Tulsa during her high school years. Alma and her late husband, Billy lived in Jenks, Oklahoma, for 40 years.Alma was preceded in death by husband, Billy and love of her life for 70 years is survived by daughter, Teresa and son-in-law, Michael Williams; granddaughter, Jourdan and husband, Landon Huett; grandson, Kramer Lovich; and great grandchildren, Kai and Knox Lovich, all of Frisco, Texas and Emma Aguirre of Plano, Texas; son, Craig and daughter-in-law, Terrie Hoover of Tulsa, Oklahoma; as well as several nieces and nephews.Alma retired after 36 years with Public Service Electric Company in Tulsa. She started her career directly after graduating high school.Alma loved taking road trips out west to California with her family and grandchildren. She loved spending time at Disneyland and was fortunate to return there for her 90th birthday. Some of her other favorite memories in California were Laguna Beach and San Diego. She enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving dinner each year for her family and continued this tradition through her 91st birthday.Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. We will miss her strong will and dedication.Viewing 4:00 – 6:00 pm., Monday, July 5, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Chapel service 12:30 pm., Tuesday, July 6, Floral Haven Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.