Alma SharpAlma June Sharp, known as "June" to her friends and family, left this world peacefully for eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 3, 2022.She was born June 11, 1927, to James and Vera Shufflebarger on a cotton farm in Osceola, AR. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Sandra K. Sharp, her husband of 68 years Captain Donald V. Sharp, her parents, and her sister Mary Ann Bell. June graduated from Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, AR and attended Arkansas State University, graduating from Jonesboro Business College.Besides raising her family, her greatest achievement was being a social worker for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services specializing in nursing homes where she helped a lot of people. Her favorite activities while her children were growing up were watching her son play baseball and leading her daughter's Camp Fire group, along with having coffee with her neighbors and knitting beautiful throws. After retiring from DHS she enjoyed visiting and working on her son's ranch in Osage County.June was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son Donald "Butch" Sharp, Jr. and his wife Donna Deere Sharp of Osage Co.; granddaughter Sarah M. Harp of Austin, TX; sister-in-law Sara Keller of Jonesboro, AR; many beloved family members, friends, caregivers, and her special friend and caregiver Angel.Formal visitation 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Service 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel with reception following to be announced. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155