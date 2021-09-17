Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alyce Lipe Bryant
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Alyce Lipe Bryant

Born Alyce Claire Reed, October 22, 1930, in Sapulpa, OK, Alyce died peacefully at home in Lakeland, FL, on September 6, 2021. She was a 1948 graduate of Tulsa Central High School and a proud Chi Omega at Oklahoma State University.

She was predeceased by her parents, Iva and Robert Reed; husbands, Gilbert (Gib) Lipe and Dr. Raymond W. Bryant; grandson, Jacob Brewer. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Blanton of Tulsa, OK, Lindy Brewer (John) of Hailey, ID, and Julie Duke (Bill) of Lakeland, FL; brother, Michael Reed (Marilyn) of Broken Arrow, OK; step-daughters, Beth Bryant Findell and Natalie Bryant; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ali will be remembered as the life of the party, a master joke teller, a loving mother and the one and only "Mimi". No memorial services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We love you forever, Mimi!
Claire, Luke and Emma Pfaff
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results