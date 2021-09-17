Alyce Lipe Bryant



Born Alyce Claire Reed, October 22, 1930, in Sapulpa, OK, Alyce died peacefully at home in Lakeland, FL, on September 6, 2021. She was a 1948 graduate of Tulsa Central High School and a proud Chi Omega at Oklahoma State University.



She was predeceased by her parents, Iva and Robert Reed; husbands, Gilbert (Gib) Lipe and Dr. Raymond W. Bryant; grandson, Jacob Brewer. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Blanton of Tulsa, OK, Lindy Brewer (John) of Hailey, ID, and Julie Duke (Bill) of Lakeland, FL; brother, Michael Reed (Marilyn) of Broken Arrow, OK; step-daughters, Beth Bryant Findell and Natalie Bryant; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Ali will be remembered as the life of the party, a master joke teller, a loving mother and the one and only "Mimi". No memorial services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 17, 2021.