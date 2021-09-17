Born Alyce Claire Reed, October 22, 1930, in Sapulpa, OK, Alyce died peacefully at home in Lakeland, FL, on September 6, 2021. She was a 1948 graduate of Tulsa Central High School and a proud Chi Omega at Oklahoma State University.
She was predeceased by her parents, Iva and Robert Reed; husbands, Gilbert (Gib) Lipe and Dr. Raymond W. Bryant; grandson, Jacob Brewer. She is survived by her daughters, Susie Blanton of Tulsa, OK, Lindy Brewer (John) of Hailey, ID, and Julie Duke (Bill) of Lakeland, FL; brother, Michael Reed (Marilyn) of Broken Arrow, OK; step-daughters, Beth Bryant Findell and Natalie Bryant; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Ali will be remembered as the life of the party, a master joke teller, a loving mother and the one and only "Mimi". No memorial services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.