Angela Diane Burton
Angela Diane Burton was born October 18, 1948 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 3, 2021. She was a life-long Tulsa resident working alongside her beloved father in the produce business from a very early age. She graduated from Jenks High School in 1966. She continued her studies at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education with an emphasis in Speech Pathology. She worked as a speech pathologist for Tulsa Public Schools for a number of years before starting a family. During that time, she began an interior design business, was a custom home builder and bookkeeper for family businesses. She always loved, laughed and enjoyed the company of others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dining out, playing bunco and bingo. Angie was an active member of Cedar Ridge Country Club, volunteer at Saint Francis Hospital, and the Tulsa Police Department. She could always light up a room with her infectious smile and unforgettable laughter. Angie was an active member of both the First Presbyterian and later, Faith Church in Glenpool serving on the hospitality committee for years. She was active on the resident council at Montereau, where she lived since 2011, and was always involved in social events and activities. She is survived by her loving family including 2 children, David and Chris, as well as a host of friends and family. She was truly loved by everyone she came in contact with. She loved animals and her two sons meant the world to her. Today, Heaven has truly gained an angel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to her favorite charities - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and the Ronald McDonald House. Family will greet friends from 5PM-8PM, Monday, March 8, 2021, at Stanleys and a Funeral Service will be held at 10AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.