Ann Carlson
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK
Ann Carlson

On Wednesday March 9, 2022, Ann F. Carlson passed away peacefully in Collierville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald J. Carlson Sr, sister Beth Finan, brother John Finan, grandson Brennan Tucker, and parents John (Reid) Finan and Margaret (Margie) Ann Finan.

She is survived by her son Ronald (Jay) Carlson, Jr. (Jennifer) of Collierville, TN, son Robert (Rob) Carlson (Brett) of Tulsa, OK , 4 grandchildren (Justin, McKenzie, Joseph and Jack), 4 great grandchildren, her prized beagle Sophie and Dash her cat. She is also survived by her sister Kay Van Etten of Little Rock, AR, her brother Patrick Finan, and many extended family members. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Collierville Animal Shelter or cause of your choice.
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Park Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
