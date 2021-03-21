Ann (Cox) Dumas



Edith Ann Dumas, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away February 23, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born October 27, 1935, in Van Buren, Arkansas, to Norman and Georgia Cox. Ann came to Tulsa in 1952 to attend Hillcrest nursing school and met her husband-to-be, Jim Dumas, at a dance given for the nursing students and the young men residents of the YMCA. They settled in Tulsa and started their family. Over the course of her career as a Registered Nurse, Ann worked for Hillcrest Hospital, Tulsa Public Schools, and Springer Clinic for Drs. Lawson and Atwood. Her nursing school classmates became lifelong friends, and she attended many of the Class of '55 reunions over the years. Super smart but reserved by nature, Ann could surprise with her talent at the piano, her dry and very funny sense of humor, and her don't ask if you don't want to know delivery.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-seven years; her parents; brother, Gerald Cox and his wife, Dolores; brother-in-law, Martin Griffin; sister-in-law, Martha Lou Berkey and nephew, Walter Berkey. Ann is survived by her sister, Nell Griffin of Fayetteville; her children, Rod Dumas and Karen of St. Petersburg, Florida, Renee Deck and Tom of Tulsa, and Paul Dumas and his Burgundy Family of Tulsa; grandchildren, David, Emily, Katie, Elyse, Sam, Frank, Maddie and Sandra; and ten great-grandchildren.



The family would like to give special thanks to the very loving staff and residents of Burgundy Place. A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in late April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.