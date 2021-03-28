Menu
Ann Burford Fletcher, granddaughter of William and Gertrude Skelly, died January 26, 2021 at age 83.

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1937, Ann was the youngest daughter of the late Carolyn Mary Skelly and the late Freeman Burford. Ann attended the Hockaday School in Dallas, TX; Villa Duchesne in St. Louis, MO; and Briarcliff College. Ann was a resident of New York City and Southampton, NY, since 1977 after her marriage to the late, Andrew Fletcher, Jr., Vice President of American Hull Shipping Syndicate. She is survived by her daughters, Dollie Briggs, of Newport, RI, and Marianne Borgono, of Southampton, NY; her grandson, Robert Borgono, of Boston, MA; her granddaughter, Daisy Briggs, of Nashville, TN; and her beloved, four legged friend, Honeybee.

William Skelly's spirit of adventure and discovery as a great oil pioneer is etched in stone at the Conoco Oil Pioneers of Oklahoma Plaza. His plaque begins with his life long motto, "Never let anything get you down". With Gertrude Skelly, devoted wife and best friend at his side, Skelly's hard work, determination and courage, produced invaluable contributions to America's oil and gas industry.

"Just Plain Ann" is the endearing phrase used by her grandfather responding to a friend's question as to his youngest granddaughter's middle name. How right he was. Ann's life journey was challenging at times but her soul was plain, simple and true. She loved her friends. She loved Drew. She loved her daughters. She adored her grandchildren. She never gave up, never gave in and wore her heart on her sleeve.

Ann's memorial service, a loving tribute to a life well lived, will be held at St. Andrew's Dune Church, Southampton, NY in late June.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Rest In Peace, dear Ann. From a Villa classmate.
Judy Crowell
School
June 4, 2021
I knew Ann when I worked for Mrs. Burford in St. Louis in the 1960s. Ann was always kind, gentle, and beautiful, I thought of her as something of an angel. Blessing to the family.
Barbara Williams
March 29, 2021
