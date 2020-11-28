Ann MacKenzie Merrill



Ann MacKenzie Merrill passed away November 17, 2020 in Tulsa. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy and her husband, John Grayson; her son, John Merrill and his wife, Kate and their daughters, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Hannah; her nephew, Carter and his children, Conner and Paul; and numerous loving friends.



Ann was born November 5, 1941 in Tulsa to Margaret and Dr. Ian MacKenzie and became one of five children. Her father, Dr. Ian MacKenzie was an orthopedic surgeon who founded and supervised the Polio treatment ward during the late 1940s and 1950s in what is now Hillcrest Medical Center.



She was preceded in death by her father at age 50 and her brother, John, at age 15 and then by her mother, Margaret; sister, Jill MacKenzie and brothers, David and Malcolm MacKenzie.



Ann attended Central High School and graduated from Monte Cassino. She then attended the University of Tulsa where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History.



During her life she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She loved gardening and her yards and gardens were always beautiful. She was an avid reader and loved art and the arts. She was instrumental in getting the Great Books program into schools and loved being involved with her adult Great Books group. She was a docent at Philbrook for many years and thought of the training as a type of Master's degree in art history. One of her friends recently described her as a life long learner.



Professionally, her most important position was being a loving, devoted mother to Peggy and John. Later, she was employed by Miss Jackson's; Scribner's Book Store; her daughter, Peggy's dental practice and then Williams Sonoma.



Ann was beautiful and smart, sweet and kind. She was funny with a great sense of humor and laugh. She was gracious and considerate. She was the best of friends and the most loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



The family suggests contributions to Trinity Episcopal Church, Philbrook Museum, Up With Trees or an organization of your choice. Services will be held at a later, safer date.



Bixby Funeral Service.



Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.