Anna Dorsey
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Booker T. Washington High SchoolBooker T. Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jack's Memory Chapel
801 E 36Th St N
Tulsa, OK
Anna (Copeland) Dorsey

Anna C. Dorsey, age 102, passed away peacefully March 18, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Homegoing service 1 pm, March 31, 2021, Church of the Living God, Temple #53, 3960 N. Hartford Ave., Tulsa 74106. The sixth of seven children born to Isaac Columbus and Mattie (Hollis) Copeland, Anna graduated from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1936. She studied at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Anna served as the pianist at Church of the Living God, Temple #53 for over 30 years. Survivors: daughter, Laurette (Dorsey) Jackson (Donald) of Stone Mountain, GA; 2 granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister, Madestella (Copeland) Holcomb, age 100, of Denver; several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Jack's Memory Chapel, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Cultural Center 322 Greenwood Ave., Tulsa 74120.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of the Living God Temple #53
3960 N. Hartford Ave, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Jack's Memory Chapel

Ms. Dorsey used to visit her sister at Saint Simeon's in Tulsa and play the piano for the residents there. She was a beautiful, gracious lady who brought joy with her visits. What a wonderful, long life of service she led. May her memory be a blessing to her loved ones.
Chris Gruszeczki
April 2, 2021
