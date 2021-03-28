Anna (Copeland) Dorsey



Anna C. Dorsey, age 102, passed away peacefully March 18, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Homegoing service 1 pm, March 31, 2021, Church of the Living God, Temple #53, 3960 N. Hartford Ave., Tulsa 74106. The sixth of seven children born to Isaac Columbus and Mattie (Hollis) Copeland, Anna graduated from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, class of 1936. She studied at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Anna served as the pianist at Church of the Living God, Temple #53 for over 30 years. Survivors: daughter, Laurette (Dorsey) Jackson (Donald) of Stone Mountain, GA; 2 granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister, Madestella (Copeland) Holcomb, age 100, of Denver; several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Jack's Memory Chapel, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Cultural Center 322 Greenwood Ave., Tulsa 74120.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.