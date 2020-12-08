Menu
Anna Mae Timmons
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Timmons, Anna Mae, 88, retired, died Sunday, Dec. 6. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann I will miss you and I have always loved you !!! The one special thing I remember about you was that you took me to school on my first day. I was crying and didn't want you to leave. You got me settled down and I guess we can say now that I survived. Thank you for helping Mama change our diapers and help take care of us. Rest in peace !!! See you soon !!!
Carol
December 14, 2020
Love you Aunt Ann!!! RIH!!!
Dennis Pridgin
December 13, 2020
