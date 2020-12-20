Menu
Mother Anne Mary McLaughlin
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Barden Funeral Home - Ithaca
225 W. Center
Ithaca, MI
Mother Anne Mary McLaughlin

Mother Anne Mary McLaughlin, beloved Religious Sister of Mercy, entered Eternal Life on November 28, 2020. Mother Anne Mary was born on July 21, 1925, in New Haven, Connecticut. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Hartford Province on September 8, 1950, where she made perpetual vows on June 29, 1957. It was there that she studied at St. Francis School of Nursing and then went on to practice as a pediatric nurse in Saint Agnes Home for Unwed Mothers. Throughout her life she had a great love for children.

On January 4, 1976, Mother Anne Mary transferred to the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma, Michigan. There she went on to be a founding member of the Home of Mercy where she took care of the sick and dying. She also faithfully served in the infirmary at the North American College in Rome and in pastoral care at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK.

Mother Anne Mary was a Sister who loved our Lord and was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother and Child Jesus. Her motto that she took for herself at her perpetual vows was simply, "Mary".

Mother Anne Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James Patrick and Suzan McLaughlin and siblings, James Patrick McLaughlin Jr. and Catherine McLaughlin Knott. She is survived by her three nieces, Mary Danehy, Catherine Ostrowski, and Theresa Knott.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated November 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Chapel in Alma, Michigan. Interment followed at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alma, Michigan.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca, Michigan. Condolences may be left for the family online at

www.bardenfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
