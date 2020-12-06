Annie GebetsbergerAnnie was born October 22, 1932 in Quanah, TX, to Nannie Lestone (Skipper) and Jasper Dayne Lyon. She graduated from Phillips High School where she was involved in various music organizations including choral groups, band, and orchestra. She received a national scholarship to Western State Colorado University for both choir and orchestra.Annie attended Frank Phillips Jr. College and St. John's School of Nursing In Tulsa. She married George Gebetsberger in 1954, and they were blessed with 3 children, Leisa, Lynn, and Michael.Annie worked as a child and adolescent psychiatric Registered Nurse at Children's Medical Center for 28 years, and at Parkside Psychiatric Hospital for several years prior to retiring from nursing.Annie's family frequently vacationed in Florida while the children were growing up. Annie and George enjoyed several cruises and trips to Europe after the children were grown. She enjoyed reading, attending educational courses, and painting. She nurtured her love of music by singing in the St. Mary's church choir, playing the piano and flute, and enjoyed musical concerts. Her sweet sense of humor is missed by all.Annie was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Nan; and her beloved husband, George. She is survived by her three children, Leisa Gebetsberger of Tulsa and her husband, Brett Brough, Lynn Gebetsberger (Tenzin Tsepal), a Buddhist nun who lives at Sravasti Abbey in Washington, Michael and his wife, Yen Tran, who are both physicians in Tulsa, and their son, Grant Gebetsberger.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the arts in Tulsa. Our need for music and other artful expression has never been greater.