Anthony Paul Brown



Anthony Paul Brown was born October 15, 1952 and departed this world January 23, 2021. He was the youngest child of Anna Doris Williams Pleake and Paul Browder Brown. Tony was a Tulsa area business owner for 50 years operating Antique Restorations located at 6th and Wheeling. He attended Tulsa Public Schools. He was very active in Eagle District Boy Scouts of America as Scout Master of Troop 19, Camping Chair and Commissioner for Eagle District and received many awards for his outstanding service. Tony had a passion for building furniture and restoring vintage vehicles. In 1989 he married Kerrie Campbell Brown and they were married 31 years. Tony is survived by his wife, Kerrie; mother, Anna Pleake of Tulsa; sister, Julie Knudson of Norman; his three children, Cole Brown and wife, Emily of Tulsa, Sam Brown and wife, Cara of Tulsa, Katherine DeMoss and husband, Ian of Broken Arrow; his five grandchildren, Bryant, Amelya, Brynlea, Abraham, and Mia. Tony was deeply loved by all who knew him. Always loved, never forgotten. Services were held at his home in Tulsa on January 31, 2021.



Published by Tulsa World from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2021.