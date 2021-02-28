Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Paul Brown
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
9761 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK
Anthony Paul Brown

Anthony Paul Brown was born October 15, 1952 and departed this world January 23, 2021. He was the youngest child of Anna Doris Williams Pleake and Paul Browder Brown. Tony was a Tulsa area business owner for 50 years operating Antique Restorations located at 6th and Wheeling. He attended Tulsa Public Schools. He was very active in Eagle District Boy Scouts of America as Scout Master of Troop 19, Camping Chair and Commissioner for Eagle District and received many awards for his outstanding service. Tony had a passion for building furniture and restoring vintage vehicles. In 1989 he married Kerrie Campbell Brown and they were married 31 years. Tony is survived by his wife, Kerrie; mother, Anna Pleake of Tulsa; sister, Julie Knudson of Norman; his three children, Cole Brown and wife, Emily of Tulsa, Sam Brown and wife, Cara of Tulsa, Katherine DeMoss and husband, Ian of Broken Arrow; his five grandchildren, Bryant, Amelya, Brynlea, Abraham, and Mia. Tony was deeply loved by all who knew him. Always loved, never forgotten. Services were held at his home in Tulsa on January 31, 2021.
Published by Tulsa World from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
19
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's
6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL
Feb
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Southside COGIC
2179 Emerson Street, Jacksonville, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
March 17, 2021
My Love And Careing Is Always With The .
Carronto Robertson
February 24, 2021
My condolences are with you Auntie and the entire Brown family during this difficult time.
Kimberlae Williams
February 19, 2021
To The Brown Family we send our condolences. May God continue to guide you and give you all comfort and peace during this difficult time. Love Netta,Dashawn, and Kaden
Jeanetta Bartley
February 19, 2021
We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Brown family. Mr. Brown surely left a legacy of love. Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Our prayers are continually with all of you.
Michael and Myrna Wright
February 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results