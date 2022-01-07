Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ardis Ann Manning
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Ardis Ann Arnold Manning

Ardis Arnold Manning died January l, 2022. Ardis was born September 10, 1938 in Tulsa, the only child of Clayton and Monica Ownby Arnold. She attended Lee Elementary, Horace Mann Junior, and Central High Schools in Tulsa, graduating in 1956. She attended Oklahoma State University receiving a B.S. in Education in 1960 and an M.A, also in Education from the University of Tulsa in 1970. Her insatiable, life-long desire to see the world led her to teaching for the Department of Defense in Germany during the 1960s. While there she visited Russia, Africa, the Far East, the Holy Land, and Europe.

Ardis served as a teacher and counselor in Tulsa Public Schools from 1970 to 1993. She loved children, animals, and nature. She was a Tulsa Zoo docent, did educational programs for Animal Aid of Tulsa, and was a wildlife rehabilitator. Her passion was nature photography and after retirement she visited Alaska, Africa, South America, and the Galapagos Islands.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Manning; step-daughter,

Helen Howard; step-son, Frank Manning; cousins, Brenda Griswold,

David Ownby, Mark Ownby, and Daniel Ownby; special friends, Stephanie Jackson, Tim and Alice Hewett, Kathy and Gary Siftar, and Jane Wieters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy, The Tulsa Zoo, and Animal Aid of Tulsa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
709 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ardis was a beloved member of Alpha Chi Omega. We remember her enthusiasm, her sense of humor, her "gift of gab", and her love for people and all of God's creatures. We will miss her.
Joyce Primo
Friend
January 7, 2022
I´m sure Ardis Arnold Manning was my son´s 1st grade teacher at Chouteau Elementary in Tulsa 1964-65 school year. She was unforgettable, so sweet, patient, excellent teacher...perfect for the young children at their time in life. This picture is exactly as I remember her. I´m happy that she went on to have such a fulfilling life. My condolences to all her family.
Charlene Peters
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results