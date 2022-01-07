Ardis Ann Arnold ManningArdis Arnold Manning died January l, 2022. Ardis was born September 10, 1938 in Tulsa, the only child of Clayton and Monica Ownby Arnold. She attended Lee Elementary, Horace Mann Junior, and Central High Schools in Tulsa, graduating in 1956. She attended Oklahoma State University receiving a B.S. in Education in 1960 and an M.A, also in Education from the University of Tulsa in 1970. Her insatiable, life-long desire to see the world led her to teaching for the Department of Defense in Germany during the 1960s. While there she visited Russia, Africa, the Far East, the Holy Land, and Europe.Ardis served as a teacher and counselor in Tulsa Public Schools from 1970 to 1993. She loved children, animals, and nature. She was a Tulsa Zoo docent, did educational programs for Animal Aid of Tulsa, and was a wildlife rehabilitator. Her passion was nature photography and after retirement she visited Alaska, Africa, South America, and the Galapagos Islands.She is survived by her husband, Frank Manning; step-daughter,Helen Howard; step-son, Frank Manning; cousins, Brenda Griswold,David Ownby, Mark Ownby, and Daniel Ownby; special friends, Stephanie Jackson, Tim and Alice Hewett, Kathy and Gary Siftar, and Jane Wieters.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy, The Tulsa Zoo, and Animal Aid of Tulsa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at