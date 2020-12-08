Arles E. Cole



Arles E. Cole, 96, passed away on December 4, 2020 at University Village in Tulsa. He was born in 1923 on a farm in Porum, OK, to Albert and Lucy Cole, and was raised there along with his five siblings.



On December 7, 1941, at age 17, Arles was stationed on the USS West Virginia in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the Japanese bombed the Harbor. One of the bombs that hit the West Virginia was a dud. It created a hole through which Arles was able to crawl up to the top deck as his ship was sinking. After assisting in the rescue of other shipmates, he noticed the flag had fallen and he was able to raise it again on deck. He went on to serve on the USS Turkey (a minesweeper) and the USS Pritchett (a destroyer). His last rank with the Navy was Quartermaster 1st Class.



For many years, his memories of World War II were suppressed and rarely mentioned until later in life, when he felt the need to pass along our responsibility to country. He did this by participating in veterans organizations, writing books, and speaking at many Tulsa public schools. He was past president of the Tulsa Last Man's Club and was the last living member.



After the war, Arles returned to Oklahoma where he met and married Virginia Weaver. They were married 68 years until Virginia's death in 2014. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 35 years and was active in his church and local community. He and Virginia leave three children, James, Sandra (Ret. Commander USN), and Scott; four grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, Katie and Allan; and five great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held on December 10, 2020 at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Greatest Generation Foundation or Folds of Honor.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 8, 2020.