Arles E. Cole, 96, passed away on December 4, 2020 at University Village in Tulsa. He was born in 1923 on a farm in Porum, OK, to Albert and Lucy Cole, and was raised there along with his five siblings.
On December 7, 1941, at age 17, Arles was stationed on the USS West Virginia in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the Japanese bombed the Harbor. One of the bombs that hit the West Virginia was a dud. It created a hole through which Arles was able to crawl up to the top deck as his ship was sinking. After assisting in the rescue of other shipmates, he noticed the flag had fallen and he was able to raise it again on deck. He went on to serve on the USS Turkey (a minesweeper) and the USS Pritchett (a destroyer). His last rank with the Navy was Quartermaster 1st Class.
For many years, his memories of World War II were suppressed and rarely mentioned until later in life, when he felt the need to pass along our responsibility to country. He did this by participating in veterans organizations, writing books, and speaking at many Tulsa public schools. He was past president of the Tulsa Last Man's Club and was the last living member.
After the war, Arles returned to Oklahoma where he met and married Virginia Weaver. They were married 68 years until Virginia's death in 2014. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 35 years and was active in his church and local community. He and Virginia leave three children, James, Sandra (Ret. Commander USN), and Scott; four grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, Katie and Allan; and five great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held on December 10, 2020 at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Greatest Generation Foundation or Folds of Honor.
My husband Ken was a neighbor at UV three years ago when I met Arles in the hall. He told me about the reason for his name and about his father. He was a very nice man and friendly to Ken. Ken died at Aberdeen Memory the last of April. What an inspirational story about Arles. So glad to have known him.
Marilyn Smith
December 11, 2020
My family lived near Mr. and Mrs. Cole in Mannford. Though both families moved away from Pawnee Cove North, I saw Mr. and Mrs. Cole at church and later at University Village. When my mother, Joy, moved into UV she was delighted to find Arles as her neighbor just a few doors down from her. He led an inspirational life, and I thank him for sharing it.
Pam Thornbrugh
December 10, 2020
It has been such an honour to know you through your beautiful daughter Sandy. I've had the honour and pleasure of meeting you a couple of times and I've listened to your World War II stories and you are an amazing man. You will definitely truly be missed. Thank you for your service shipmate, you are an awesome example of what every sailor should exemplify. May you rest in peace now shipmates, we have the watch.
Linda G Villalobos
December 9, 2020
Thank you so much for your service to our country. Your patriotism made me so proud to be American. God bless and comfort your family.
Patti Harriman
December 9, 2020
We will miss Arles (and we miss Virginia too). May God give you grace during this time. Love, John and Anita
John Nicewander
December 8, 2020
From one Navy Veteran to another...Thank you for your exemplary service to our country. Rest In Peace, Sir.
Steve Bell
December 8, 2020
I did not know this precious veteran, but I want to tell the family how sorry I am for their loss. He truly was a hero. God bless you all. Heaven has gained another man from the greatest generation. Rest in peace sir. Thank you for serving our country.
Judy Pannell Terry
December 8, 2020
Scott, my deepest sympathy. The world was a much better place with Arles in it.