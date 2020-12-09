It has been such an honour to know you through your beautiful daughter Sandy. I've had the honour and pleasure of meeting you a couple of times and I've listened to your World War II stories and you are an amazing man. You will definitely truly be missed. Thank you for your service shipmate, you are an awesome example of what every sailor should exemplify. May you rest in peace now shipmates, we have the watch.

Linda G Villalobos December 9, 2020