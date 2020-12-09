Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
My husband Ken was a neighbor at UV three years ago when I met Arles in the hall. He told me about the reason for his name and about his father. He was a very nice man and friendly to Ken. Ken died at Aberdeen Memory the last of April. What an inspirational story about Arles. So glad to have known him.
Marilyn Smith
December 11, 2020
My family lived near Mr. and Mrs. Cole in Mannford. Though both families moved away from Pawnee Cove North, I saw Mr. and Mrs. Cole at church and later at University Village. When my mother, Joy, moved into UV she was delighted to find Arles as her neighbor just a few doors down from her. He led an inspirational life, and I thank him for sharing it.
Pam Thornbrugh
December 10, 2020
It has been such an honour to know you through your beautiful daughter Sandy. I've had the honour and pleasure of meeting you a couple of times and I've listened to your World War II stories and you are an amazing man. You will definitely truly be missed. Thank you for your service shipmate, you are an awesome example of what every sailor should exemplify. May you rest in peace now shipmates, we have the watch.
Linda G Villalobos
December 9, 2020
Thank you so much for your service to our country. Your patriotism made me so proud to be American. God bless and comfort your family.
Patti Harriman
December 9, 2020
We will miss Arles (and we miss Virginia too). May God give you grace during this time. Love, John and Anita
John Nicewander
December 8, 2020
From one Navy Veteran to another...Thank you for your exemplary service to our country. Rest In Peace, Sir.
Steve Bell
December 8, 2020
I did not know this precious veteran, but I want to tell the family how sorry I am for their loss. He truly was a hero. God bless you all. Heaven has gained another man from the greatest generation. Rest in peace sir. Thank you for serving our country.
Judy Pannell Terry
December 8, 2020
Scott, my deepest sympathy. The world was a much better place with Arles in it.