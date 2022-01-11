Armilda Jean "Midge" Thompson-Bragg



Armilda Jean "Midge" Thompson-Bragg, age 95, of Tulsa, entered her heavenly home Jan. 7, 2022. The eldest daughter of Earl and Norma (Sutton) Cook, Midge was born June 6, 1926, in Big Flat, Arkansas. She went on to have six loving siblings, and spent her early years in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school. Midge moved to Tulsa and found great joy in her career, which was largely in human resources. She was heavily involved in affirmative action, employment training, Junior Achievement and Cooperative Office Education. Among her accomplishments, she created a video on job interviewing used for many years by Tulsa Public Schools. She retired from Sun Oil Co. in 1983. Always an involved citizen, Midge was a charter member of the Tulsun Toastmistress Club, where she held all club offices. She also participated in Toastmistresses at the regional level, serving as president of the Red River Region, and internationally. Midge also was a member of the Anne Hathaway Herb Garden Club and Sandusky Christian Church in Tulsa. In her later years, Midge was a cancer survivor. She enjoyed learning new things, including how to play bridge and how to swim at the YMCA — both after retirement. Her interests included birds — especially hummingbirds — reading, cooking and crossword puzzles. She loved to talk and enjoyed many trips with her sisters over the years to places across the United States. She loved the TV show "Blue Bloods," the color red, smiley faces, foot rubs, hot dogs and bologna. Midge is survived by daughter Linda Jean Esley and grandson Bradley Holtzclaw, both of Tulsa; sister Peggy Griffith of Broken Arrow; sister Sharon May of Collinsville; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including her best friend, Edith Hydrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Tom Cook, Orval Cook, Pat Thompson and Bill Cook; son Berry Graham; and husband Kenneth Bragg. Midge will be laid to rest at a small private ceremony at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 11, 2022.