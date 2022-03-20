Arthur Graham "Billy" Hays, Jr.
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Arthur Graham Hays, Jr., (Billy), 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Oklahoma City.
Billy was born in Long Beach, California to Arthur Graham Hays and Dorothy Duncan Hays on August 5, 1944. Following World War II, the Hays family returned to their hometown of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Billy grew up in Muskogee and graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1962. He began his college studies at Baylor University and transferred to Oklahoma State University the following year, graduating in 1967. Billy then returned to Muskogee and worked in a family clothing business for several years.
In 1972, he moved to Oklahoma City and took a job with the Bankamericard company. Five years later he went into business for himself, opening an antiques and accessories store he called "Arthur-Graham." Billy's store was unique at the time and quickly became a great success. He made numerous buying trips to England over the years and carried distinctive merchandise unavailable anywhere else in Oklahoma City.
Billy was a long time member of Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. He served as a greeter and as a Stephen Minister as well as a mentor in the Whiz Kids tutoring programs.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur G. and Dorothy D. Hays. He is survived by his brother, Louis Hays (Susan); his sister, Dotty Hendren (Mike); nephews, Mike Hendren (Heather) and David Hendren (Riah); nieces, Elizabeth Crump and Sara Hendren (Brian Funck); great-nieces and nephews, Grace VanderWoude (Tim), Olivia and Anna Crump, Graham, Freddie, and Malcolm Funck, and Conley and Bennett Hendren; cousins, James Buchanan (Becky), Ann Hicks, John Reynolds, and Pat Manzardo (Michael).
A graveside service open to the public will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 22 at Greenhill Cemetery, 1500 N. York, Muskogee, OK 74401
A memorial service for Billy will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 23 at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N. Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Donations honoring Billy Hays may be sent to Crossings Community Church, 14600 N. Portland Avenue,
Oklahoma City, OK 73134 www.smithandkernke.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.