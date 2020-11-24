Barbara A. Harper



Barbara was born October 18, 1937 in McCune, KS, to Cloyse "Luke" and Clarise Lucas. She passed away on November 21, 2020. At a young age her family moved to Tulsa where her father went to work at the Douglas Aircraft Factory. Barbara graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. She went to work at GMAC Finance where she made many close friendships that continued for the rest of her life. After retirement, the group of ladies continued to meet monthly for breakfast. Barbara married Walter "Walt" Chancellor and they had three children: Jeff, Karen, and Brad. She was widowed but went on to raise three children as a single mom. In 1988 she was introduced by mutual friends to Robert E.D. "Bob" Harper. They were married in 1989 and went on to spend 31 happy years together. Barbara's first love was her family and she hosted many family get togethers. Her homemade noodles were a much anticipated part of holiday meals. Barbara was a special lady who loved her family and especially her grandchildren very much. Barbara also loved animals and through the years had many special pets: Border Collie "Gus"; Shitzu "Amy"; and her many cats, Pearl, DLC, Tom, and Snowflake. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Walt Chancellor; her second husband, Neil Snider; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Ballew. She is survived by her husband, Bob Harper; her children, Jeff (Kim) Chancellor, Karen (Warren) Chism, and Brad (Jeri) Chancellor; step sons, John (Mara) Harper and Mike Harper; her grandchildren, Courtney (Dan) Moeller, and their son, Keith, Brittney Chism, J.D. Chancellor, Jordan Chancellor, and Max Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Ballew. Barbara was a caring person who always put others ahead of herself. The family would like to thank the staff at Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living Center for the compassionate care they gave to Barbara. At Barbara's request there will be a private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.