Sand Springs Oklahoma. Catherwood, Barbara, 82. Retired Administrative Assistant for the State of Oklahoma. DiedThursday, December 3, 2020. Visitation: Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 3:00pm - 6:00pm



Chapman-Black Funeral Home



Service: Monday, December 7, 2020 - 11:00pm at Woodland Cemetery, Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 6, 2020.