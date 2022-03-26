Barbara Ann Fischer
The world lost a beloved mother and friend, Barbara Ann (Weekes) Fischer, age 83, on March 23rd, surrounded by family. She is survived by her three children, Michael & spouse Jodi, (Portland, OR), Ronald & spouse Sabrina (Greenville, SC), and Nicole McDaniel and spouse Dustin (Tulsa, OK).
Barbara was born in Sydney Australia, where she met her husband Jim while he lived and worked overseas. After living abroad for more than a decade in Australia and Indonesia, they returned to the United States to settle in Tulsa, OK in 1973. Barbara became a US citizen in 1979 and worked as an Office Assistant/Technician in an allergist office for over 20 years. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed sewing, knitting, needle point, and quilting. She loved sharing her artwork with family and friends. She was a member of Southwood Bible Church and enjoyed her bible studies. Besides her children, Barbara is survived by her sister Irene Chandler and family in Australia, and her 6 grandchildren, Gayle Fischer, Quinn Fischer, Nathan Fischer, Mallory Fischer, Dylan McDaniel, and Mason McDaniel.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at Southwood Bible Church, 7655 Sheridan Rd., Tulsa. on Sunday, March 27th at 3pm. A light fare will be served in the fellowship hall directly following services.
Barbara's love of animals led to adopting many fur babies, therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent in her name to TULSAASPCA at tulsaaspca.org/donate
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 26, 2022.