Barbara Sparks
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Barbara Sparks

Barbara Jane (Hobbs) Sparks, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2021. She was born November 22, 1928, on a ranch in Kingfisher County, Hennessey, OK, the daughter of Hazel and Elijah Hobbs.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Hobbs and Kelly Hobbs; and her son, Timothy Sparks. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Forrest (Ron) of McGregor, TX; her son, Theodore Sparks (Denise) of Tyler, TX; and her daughter, Angela Henig (Jimmy) of Tulsa, OK; as well as 3 grandchildren, Matthew Forrest (Melissa), Kellie Rajkowski (Todd) and Olivia Bronwyn Sparks; and 5 great grandchildren, Hunter Rajkowski, Taylor Rajkowski and Jackson Rajkowski, Zach Forrest and Cody Forrest.

Visitation will be held from 1-5pm, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

Graveside Services will be in Tyler, TX, at 3pm, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2400 S. Donnybrook Ave., Tyler, TX 75701.

FloralHaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Floral Haven Funeral Home
6500 S, Broken, OK
Mar
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
2400 S, Tyler, TX
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.