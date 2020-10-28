Barbara T. ShoemakeBarbara T. Shoemake was blessed with a long, wonderful life. Born September 29, 1924, she lived to the age of 96, peacefully passing away on October 24, 2020. She was born at home in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Carew and Carrie (Hunt) Tallamonts. Barbara had deep pride in her Native American heritage - her mother was Kiowa/Arapaho and her father was lsleta Pueblo.She attended Haskell Indian School, Business School, University of Kansas, and University of Tulsa. While at the universities, she became a competitive fencer - quite extraordinary for a woman at that time - and won many ribbons and trophies. It was at Haskell that she met her future husband, Ben Shoemake, the love of her life, whom she married many years later. She and Ben were active members of the Haskell alumni. They both received the national award for Outstanding Alumni (she in 1974 and Ben in 1985). She was named Outstanding Indian of the Indian Club, was on the Haskell Advisory Board of Directors, and remained active all her life in the local Native American community and clubs.Barbara had a long career at St. Francis hospital as Dosimetry Chief Radiation Therapist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben.Barbara was extremely giving - helping many achieve their goals in life through her mentorship and generosity.Viewing will be held at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th, from 12 Noon-8PM with family greeting friends from 6-8PM. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, October 31st, at 10:30 A.M. and officiated by Reverend Lawrence Robinson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Tulsa Indian Methodist Church, 1901 N. College Ave., Tulsa, OK 74110. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at