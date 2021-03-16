Barbara Tate



Barbara Brander Tate, better known as Baba by those who loved her, passed away peacefully and comforted by her faith on March 8, 2021, in Newport Beach, California.



Barbara was born on September 5, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She and her brother, Stanley Alfred Brander were the children of Stanley and Katherine (Kats) Brander. In Tulsa Barbara was a loving mother who was active with the arts and serving her community. She moved to Newport Beach in 1980, where her connection to California and the beach flourished.



Barbara's love for her children and family flowed freely and was felt by all. She had a keen interest in everyone's life and well-being, and she stood solid as support through all occasions, from joyous to difficult. These traits also extended to her large group of friends both near and far, and those fortunate enough to be in her circle recognized her love as unconditional, pure, and infinite.



Barbara's faith was prominent in her life and she served as a devoted member of the Our Lady Queen of Angels congregation. Important to her was God's love, guidance, the power of prayer, and service. Barbara volunteered with Share Our Selves in Costa Mesa for over thirty years. She also gave her time to Hoag Hospital as a Eucharistic Minister.



Among Barbara's many interests were her passion for nature, animals, and the OU Sooners. She spent hours in her garden which was filled with flowers year-round and provided a constant source of joy. She was a committed lifelong learner and talented painter.



Barbara is survived by: her children, Beverly Iverson and her husband, Michael Martella, Piper Jones and her partner, Victoria Lynden, Leslie Shimazaki, and Peter Iverson and his wife, Betsy Iverson; her six grandchildren; and her five great grandchildren; her dear friend, Dan Brown; and her cherished kitty, Abby.



Services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach on March 19th, at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Share Our Selves (SOS), in Costa Mesa, CA.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 16, 2021.