Barbara Upton Barbara Ann Upton, 86, of Tulsa passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born November 3, 1933 in Tulsa to A. G. and Grace Booker. Barbara was the retired co-owner of Upton Manufacturing, Inc. and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. Barbara was a life long resident of Tulsa, enjoyed traveling and was also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She is survived by her children, Mary Bacon of Broken Arrow, Melinda Knight and husband, David of Skiatook; one granddaughter, Lyla Knight. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVerne "Verne" Upton, February 29, 2004; and her brother, James Booker. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 1908 S. Memorial Drive, Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, 918-622-1155 www.moorefuneral.com