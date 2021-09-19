Barbara Ellen Walla, 86, of Tulsa, OK, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, friend, and artist who graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1953, then attended the University of Texas at Austin earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.She was a devoted and active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the Asbury Joy Community, a volunteer in Asbury's Congregational Care Ministry, a Hospitality Team Prayer Leader, a Discipleship Lay Leader, and the Class of 53 Weekly Meeting. In addition to her love for Jesus, her church, her family, friends, painting and teaching painting, she had a heart for all the animals in the world. She carried bird seed in the trunk of her car to feed the wild birds around Tulsa.She was preceded in death by devoted husband, August William Walla, and after his death in 2010, Barbara served as a hospice volunteer. Barbara is survived by son, Joseph Wanenmacher III; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Stouffer-Wanenmacher; daughter, Roben Williams; son-in-law, Kevin Williams; grandsons, Michael Wiedenfelder, Matt Wiedenfelder; granddaughter, Megan Johnson and husband, Joey Johnson; and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, September 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In remembrance of Barbara, the family asks that any charitable donation consideration be made to Oklahoma Alliance for Animals at 5321 South Sheridan Road, #30, Tulsa, OK 74133.