Bennie J. Pumphrey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Bennie J. Pumphrey

Bennie Joe Pumphrey, resident of Tulsa/Catoosa, formerly of Muskogee, passed away on March 16, 2021 at the age of 69 years peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.

Bennie was a loving husband and father born and raised in Muskogee, OK, by LD and Erma J. Pumphrey. He graduated from Muskogee High School in 1969. Afterwards, Bennie earned a degree from Oklahoma State University School of Technical Training (Okmulgee Tech) and became a design draftsman until his retirement.

Bennie was known for his quick grin, wit, and warm, dry humor. He was an avid University of Tulsa sports fan, especially the men's basketball program where he held season tickets since 1987. In addition, he enjoyed bowling, golf, and creating amazing stained-glass pieces. After retirement, Bennie and wife, Sharon became members of Tulsa and Rogers County Disaster Action Teams for the American Red Cross. He set an amazing example to friends and family of a Christ-centered husband and father.

He will be sadly missed dearly and daily by his wife of 40 years, Sharon; son and fiancée, Dustin and Sandi; best friends, Jim and MaryGail Nelson; first-cousin, Sally Howard; beloved dogs, Ody and Penny.

He was predeceased by parents LD and Erma J. Pumphrey, and brother, Donnie.

The visitation and funeral arrangements are on the funeral home website.

Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, Seasons Hospice of Tulsa and Muskogee.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservices.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
