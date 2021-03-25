Menu
Benton Harold Askins
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Benton Harold Askins

Benton Harold Askins, 101, passed from this earth and went to Heaven on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1919, in Clarksville, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ollie Askins; his brother, and sister-in-law, Frances and Lillian Askins; and his wife, Dorothy Anna Scholze Askins.

He is survived by his four children, Diana Askins, Donna and Randy Smith, Christa Askins, and David Askins. He is survived by his two grandsons, Christopher Kastner and Johnathan Kastner and their families; as well as two step-grandsons and their families; a niece and two nephews. He is also survived by his stepchildren by his marriage to Goldie Ferguson, Marla Smith and Dale and Barbara Ferguson and their extended families.

Viewing at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Thursday, 10 am - 2 pm. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
My deepest sympathy to the family of Harold and Dorothy Askins. I have known them since 1970. Loved Dorothy so much!
Beverly Sams
March 25, 2021
Harold lived across the street from us. He was married to Goldie. He became a good friend of my Family. My Son, Heath really admired Harold. Heath is now in Airforce Training Camp and enjoyed Harold´s military conversations. Harold was a great friend and always lending a hand. Harold was a Christian and Military Patriot. We know he is in Heaven and not suffering. My Family: Heath, Sean, Suzanne, Scott; will always miss Harold. Harold always said" He has a lot to be thankful for". He was a great man. We will miss you Harold! Sincerely, Scott Simmons
Scott Simmons
March 25, 2021
