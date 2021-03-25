Benton Harold AskinsBenton Harold Askins, 101, passed from this earth and went to Heaven on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1919, in Clarksville, Arkansas.He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ollie Askins; his brother, and sister-in-law, Frances and Lillian Askins; and his wife, Dorothy Anna Scholze Askins.He is survived by his four children, Diana Askins, Donna and Randy Smith, Christa Askins, and David Askins. He is survived by his two grandsons, Christopher Kastner and Johnathan Kastner and their families; as well as two step-grandsons and their families; a niece and two nephews. He is also survived by his stepchildren by his marriage to Goldie Ferguson, Marla Smith and Dale and Barbara Ferguson and their extended families.Viewing at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Thursday, 10 am - 2 pm. Private family services. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151