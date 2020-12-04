Bessie BridgesThe family of Bessie Bridges will be having a private family service to celebrate Mrs. Bridges' life. Bessie Bridges, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother completed her journey on earth and joined her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2020. She was created by the LORD in a wonderful way, and no one can take her place. She was loved very much by her family and friends.She loved playing the piano and guitar, going dancing, and participating in family get-togethers. As a mother, she kept her children warm, fed, well, and clean. Her children felt her love through the gentle touch of her sweet little hands.She was born August 22, 1920, to Lonnie and Lillie Adkins in Claremore, Oklahoma. She was one of eleven children. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Harley; twin sisters, Ada and Essie; sisters, Lualla, Uvon, Ruby, Bernice, and Lottie May; son, Frank Harley Sledge; daughter, Shirley Farmer; and great-grandson, Jaydan Bridges.All her pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed. She is now at peace forever. God saw she was getting tired, a cure not meant to be. So He put His arms around her, and whispered "Come home with Me".She is survived by sons, Clyde Sumter and Ronnie Bridges; daughters, Nettie Robinson and Hattie Summers; sisters, Della Williams, Darlene McMans, and Shelia Malone; family friend, Dean Thomas; grandchildren, Curtis Summers and wife, Rena, Tina McClanahan and husband, Kenny, Harley Summers and wife, Susan, Cindy Elmore and husband, Mike, Christie Twinbeau and husband, Nick, Monica Farmer and husband, Jason, Shawna Bridges, Angela Bridges, Ronnie Bridges, Jr., Kelly Bridges, Chris Bridges, Tara Bridges, Matthew Bridges, and Billy Bridges; twenty-two great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Tina and all the workers at Glenwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Glenpool, Oklahoma for all their loving care of our beautiful mother.