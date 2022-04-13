Betty J. Daniels
Betty Jean (Dellasega) Daniels passed away peacefully on the morning of April 9th, 2022 with her loving husband, Virgil Daniels and her children by her side. She was born in Pittsburg, KS on February 10th, 1929. She moved to Parsons, Kansas in her youth. This is where she met her husband, Virgil Daniels in high school. Their chance meeting was followed by her riding on his handlebars to escort her home with laughter filling the air. They fell in love and 4 short years later were married on April 24th, 1948. Soon thereafter, they moved to Bartlesville, OK and finally settled in Tulsa, OK in 1969.
She will be remembered by her family and friends as the most caring, loving, and giving person they ever met. Her dedication and commitment to her family was the hallmark of her life. She loved her children beyond imagination. Her marriage to Virgil will be remembered by all as the perfect union of love, respect and commitment that stood the test of time.
Betty was an avid reader and loved to play cards with friends. Her faith in God and helping others in need were cornerstones of her beautiful life. Her favorite activity was to walk hand-in-hand with Virgil anywhere they went. It was true love.
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years Virgil Daniels; her son Bruce and his wife Gail; her sons Kevin and David; and her daughter Debbie. She is also survived by her granddaughter Thea Kocher and husband Nillson Kocher and her great grandchildren, Thaddeus, Shepard and Iris; and her granddaughter Isabel Daniels and wife Karen Encarnacion.
Viewing will be held at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
A memorial mass will be held in Betty's honor at Montereau Retirement Community Chapel, 6800 S. Granite Ave., Tulsa, OK on Thursday April 14th at 12:30pm with a reception to follow starting at 1:15pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SPCA. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 13, 2022.