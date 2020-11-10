Betty J. Vance Hoobler
Betty J. Vance Hoobler was born in a farmhouse four miles northwest of Hallett, Oklahoma, on November 2, 1927. She went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020 at the age of 93.
Betty graduated from Pawnee High School in 1945. She was probably best known for her devotion to and love of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was an active member of East Tulsa Bible Chapel.
Services will be held for immediate family in Pawnee. Please visit www.poteetfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 10, 2020.