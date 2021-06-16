Betty Lou Oswald
Betty Lou (Ray) Oswald, 89, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 1, 1931 in Sulphur, OK, to Ruth Maxine Murphy Ray and Glen Mulford Ray. She lived in Sulphur until Junior High School when the family relocated to Tulsa where she graduated from Central High School class of 1949. She married Orrin (Bob) Oswald on November 24, 1951 and celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to his passing. Together they had two daughters, Brenda Gail and Barbara Lynn. Betty spent over 30 years employed by The University of Tulsa primarily as the executive assistant to the president(s) and was the honored recipient of the J. Pascal Twyman Award. Betty was devoted to her family and friends. She belonged to Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Esther Circle. Betty was an avid supporter of The University of Tulsa athletics and a proud member of the Golden Hurricane Club. She was also a Past President and a sustaining member of the Executive Women International. Betty spent her retirement as an active volunteer and member of the Assistance League of Tulsa (Bargains, Operation School Bell). Each of these organizations held a special place in her heart, and she cherished the many friendships made through them. She is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda (Ron) Johnson and Barbara Ellard; grandchildren, Jillian (Patrick) Danner and Jordan (Lynda) Ellard; great-grandson, Callum Ellard; niece, Kimberly (Bruce) Hall; great-nephews, Tommy Dallenbach and Timmy Hall; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob; her parents, Ruth and Glen; her brother, Tommy; and her mother and father-in-law, Estalyne and Bill. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, with family in attendance from 6:30 – 8:00pm at Moore's Southlawn. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 18, at 10:00am at Christ United Methodist Church – Tulsa. Donations can be made to the Assistance League of Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.