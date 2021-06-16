Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Lou Oswald
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Betty Lou Oswald

Betty Lou (Ray) Oswald, 89, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 1, 1931 in Sulphur, OK, to Ruth Maxine Murphy Ray and Glen Mulford Ray. She lived in Sulphur until Junior High School when the family relocated to Tulsa where she graduated from Central High School class of 1949. She married Orrin (Bob) Oswald on November 24, 1951 and celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to his passing. Together they had two daughters, Brenda Gail and Barbara Lynn. Betty spent over 30 years employed by The University of Tulsa primarily as the executive assistant to the president(s) and was the honored recipient of the J. Pascal Twyman Award. Betty was devoted to her family and friends. She belonged to Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Esther Circle. Betty was an avid supporter of The University of Tulsa athletics and a proud member of the Golden Hurricane Club. She was also a Past President and a sustaining member of the Executive Women International. Betty spent her retirement as an active volunteer and member of the Assistance League of Tulsa (Bargains, Operation School Bell). Each of these organizations held a special place in her heart, and she cherished the many friendships made through them. She is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda (Ron) Johnson and Barbara Ellard; grandchildren, Jillian (Patrick) Danner and Jordan (Lynda) Ellard; great-grandson, Callum Ellard; niece, Kimberly (Bruce) Hall; great-nephews, Tommy Dallenbach and Timmy Hall; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob; her parents, Ruth and Glen; her brother, Tommy; and her mother and father-in-law, Estalyne and Bill. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, with family in attendance from 6:30 – 8:00pm at Moore's Southlawn. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 18, at 10:00am at Christ United Methodist Church – Tulsa. Donations can be made to the Assistance League of Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore's Southlawn
9350 E, Tulsa, OK
Jun
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Christ United Methodist
3515 S, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
YOU are so missed, Mom! Thank you for being such a great mentor and friend! There isn't a day that goes by that we don't think of you!
Your Family
Family
September 4, 2021
I sat with Betty at CUMC every Sunday. I will miss her!
Karen Lemley
Other
June 19, 2021
ONEOK IOCP Team
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results