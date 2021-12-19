Betty L. Sam



Betty L. Sam passed away on December 10, 2021 at the age of 96. Betty had been living with her daughter in Fayetteville since 2016. Betty was born on May 25, 1925 in Tulsa, OK. She spent her early years in Holdenville and Sperry, OK, she moved to Catoosa in 1954, joined the First Baptist Church and went to work at Douglas Aircraft in Tulsa. In 1960, she married the best man in the world, J.W. Sam. He encouraged her to go back to college in 1968 to finish her degree and began teaching at the Catoosa Public Schools until retirement. J.W. passed away in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Langbein; her grandson, Sean Baker; granddaughter, Amber Sharp (Jeremy); and four great grandchildren, Savannah, Hannah, Trinity and Lily. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Kay Mayfield, Spencer, OK; her niece, Johnna; nephew, Mark; and great nieces and nephews. Graveside services at Dick Duck Cemetery, Catoosa, OK, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2021.