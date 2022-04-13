Betty VerretBetty Verret will be Remembered as a strong woman, great Cajun cook, loving mom, woman of faith, and woman behind the man. Lloyd, her husband, had great success building St. Francis Hospital into the most dominant Hospital in the state, but he could not have done that without her support every step of the way. She definitely made her own mark on SFH by volunteering almost 50,000 hours over 50 years. As a pink lady she arranged and wrapped flowers for the Gift Shop. Betty grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana and graduated from LaGrange High School. In 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Lloyd Verret. They lived in Morocco, Chicago, New Orleans, and Lake Charles, before moving to Tulsa, in 1969. They enjoyed playing golf together and took their clubs everywhere from St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, Southern Hills to ShanGri-La, and together they had seven hole-in-ones. They had two children, Pat & Karen, their spouses Shelley & Brian, 6 grandchildren, & 5 great-grandchildren. Her Husband Lloyd, preceded her in death in December of 2007. Betty passed in her sleep Sunday morning April 10, 2022, at her home at Montereau Retirement Community. She was at peace due to her faith that she would be welcomed with joy into her eternal life. She will be forever loved and missed. Donations may be directed to the Little Light House or St. Francis Children's Hospital, both in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, with Interment to follow. Reception to follow at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel in the Family Center.