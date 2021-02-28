Beverly Vincent



Beverly Martin Vincent, 89, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Beverly was born in Maud, Oklahoma, and graduated from Seminole High School. She then attended Gulf Park College and the University of Oklahoma. She married Jacques Vincent in 1954 and they settled in Tulsa to raise two boys, Randy and Philip.



Beverly and Jacques were founding members of New Haven United Methodist Church. For many years they enjoyed tennis, and Beverly was an avid runner.



Preceded in death by her husband, sons and two sisters, JoAnn Oakley and Marilyn Vandiver. Beverly is survived by nieces, Stephanie Allen, Tulsa, Wendy Vandiver, Dallas; and nephews, Jeff Oakley, Oklahoma City and Rich Oakley, Kansas City.



Beverly loved her church, her family and her friends - she will be missed.



A private family service will be held in Maud. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tulsa or New Haven United Methodist Church.



Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.