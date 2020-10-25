Bill Chambers
Oct 8, 1928-Oct 14, 2020, Retired USAF
Graduated Will Rogers High School, Tulsa, OK. Attended University of Tulsa, Florida State (BA Business), University of Oklahoma (Masters International Relations).
Bill joined the Air Force and while in the Air Commandos was shot down in Viet Nam and awarded the Purple Heart. His Air Force career took him to Germany, Thailand and Japan. He retired as a Major.
After retiring from the Air Force, Bill worked for Williams Brothers Engineering and Fluor Daniel. This second career took him to Iran, South America, and many locations in the U.S.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Marc; grandson, Eric. No services are planned. Burial at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. floralhaven.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 25, 2020.