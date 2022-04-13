Bill E. Ragsdale
Ragsdale, Bill 87, passed away Friday, April 8th, 2022. Born September 1, 1934 in Pilot Point, TX. He worked for American Airlines for 37 1/2 years, and was a crew chief when he retired. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Patricia, son, Charles Ragsdale and parents, Glover and Margaret Ragsdale. Survived by his daughters, Shirley Ragsdale and Karen Orcutt, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and sister Paula Crowsey.
Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn. Services will be 10 am, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Memorial Park Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 13, 2022.