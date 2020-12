Broken Arrow. Robb, Bill, 78. Financial Advisor with Southwest Securities and U.S. Army Veteran. DiedSaturday, November 28. Memorial Service on Friday, December 4, 2:00 PM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 2, 2020.