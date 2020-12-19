Menu
Billy G Bass
FUNERAL HOME
Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Hm/Westwood Chapel
4424 S 33Rd West Ave
Tulsa, OK
Bass, Billy G, 63. retired Tulsa County sheriff 's deputy, died Thursday, Dec. 17. Private family services. Mark Griffth Westwood.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2020.
Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Hm/Westwood Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My neighbor for a long time, Billy was always a joy. My family was a move in to Berryhill and the Bass family embraced us fully. He treated me with respect, lived a life full of service to the public, has a beautiful family and loves Jesus and is with Him now!
Mark Davis
December 20, 2020
Patty and family, I am so sorry for your loss! Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Julie Powell Bricken
December 20, 2020
