Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Cowett
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
6500 S. 129th East Ave.
Broken Arrow, OK
Billy Cowett

Billy Joe Cowett, 80, of Tulsa Oklahoma, left this earth on April 2nd, 2022. Billy was a long time Tulsa resident and is survived by his wife Sherry Cowett, daughters Cherissa Chaplin and Latricia Moore and granddaughters Andrea Crandell, Brandy Elder and Casey Moore. Billy was co-owner of L&S Specialty for over 40 years and made many a friend in that shop. Billy was a lover of all things OU and never missed a NASCAR race. His dog Hank and his great grand kids were the light of his eye. A man who knew all the fishing spots on any lake in Oklahoma and could fix any motor he came across. Billy's love for Jesus was only surpassed by his love for his family, and he never shied away from telling them how proud he was and how much he loved them. He will be greatly missed and remembered always. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Floral Haven Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.