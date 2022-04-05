Billy Cowett
Billy Joe Cowett, 80, of Tulsa Oklahoma, left this earth on April 2nd, 2022. Billy was a long time Tulsa resident and is survived by his wife Sherry Cowett, daughters Cherissa Chaplin and Latricia Moore and granddaughters Andrea Crandell, Brandy Elder and Casey Moore. Billy was co-owner of L&S Specialty for over 40 years and made many a friend in that shop. Billy was a lover of all things OU and never missed a NASCAR race. His dog Hank and his great grand kids were the light of his eye. A man who knew all the fishing spots on any lake in Oklahoma and could fix any motor he came across. Billy's love for Jesus was only surpassed by his love for his family, and he never shied away from telling them how proud he was and how much he loved them. He will be greatly missed and remembered always. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 5, 2022.