What. A. Great. Man. Mr. Hill. Has. Been. To. Me.
Growing. Up He. Was. My. Baseball. Coach. And. A. Awesome. Man. To. Look bio. To. He. And. Wife. Maryann.
Treated. Me. As. One. As. There. Own.
Was. Blessed. To. Attend. Church. With. Him. And. Carolyn. This. Last. Few. Years He. Will. Surly. Be. Missed. By. Us. All.
OLLIE. Cue
December 23, 2020
I never met a finer person than Billy Hill.
It was always enjoyable to be around him. He helped my father and mother a lot including installing a bannister going from the garage into the kitchen and a electric motor for our car lift in the barn. I'm so sorry for his loss but he is in a better place now.
Ron and Sue Root
December 22, 2020
Such a sweet man. Loved being in Sunday School with Billy & Carolyn. Praying for the family.
Dennis & Darla Young
Friend
December 21, 2020
Bill was a great friend and one of the finest men I have ever met! Always jolly, smiling and a interesting person to talk with. We have had a lot of great campouts together with enjoyable conversations while we were playing card games and eating meals together. When him and Carolyn hosted the campout Bill would make some really great pancakes. And it was done his way and it made you think he was cook at IHOP. I helped him get started wood turning & he joined NEOWA at a late age and he picked it up and really enjoyed it. He will be missed!