Bill was a great friend and one of the finest men I have ever met! Always jolly, smiling and a interesting person to talk with.

We have had a lot of great campouts together with enjoyable conversations while we were playing card games and eating meals together. When him and Carolyn hosted the campout Bill would make some really great pancakes. And it was done his way and it made you think he was cook at IHOP. I helped him get started wood turning & he joined NEOWA at a late age and he picked it up and really enjoyed it. He will be missed!

richard Conner Friend December 20, 2020