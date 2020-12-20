Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bob Dean Brumble
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Bob Dean Brumble

Bob Dean Brumble, the 4th of four children, born on April 22, 1937 to Otto and Martha Brumble in Tulsa. He was raised in Dawson before it was incorporated into the city of Tulsa. He attended Bryant Elementary, Bell Jr. High, and Will Rogers High School with the class of 1956. He married Sherry Baker before starting college and they had three sons, Marc, Rusty, and Brian. They were married for 64 years.

Although Bud Wilkerson came to his home and offered a scholarship to play football for O.U., he chose to play fullback for the Golden Hurricane at the University of Tulsa. His ability to break tackles, despite his small size brought the nickname "Bustin' Bob Brumble" by the Tulsa Tribune. In 2002 he was selected into the University of Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, Bob was employed 42 years as sales manager by Ash Grove Cement Company.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, quarter horse breeding and racing with Steele Bros. Farm. He also coached youth football, loving the opportunity to connect with friends and family along the way.

Bob is survived by his spouse, Sherry; sons, Marc and spouse, Cayla, Brian and spouse, Irma; grandchildren,Jessica, Jake, Tayler, Derek, Tara; great grandchildren, Levi, Aubrey, Maylee, Micah, Maddox, and Marston. Sadly, son, Rusty passed away in 2012 from cancer.

A private graveside service will be held for the family Monday, December 21, 2020, and a memorial December 27, 2020 from noon to 7PM and December 28, 2020 from 9AM to noon at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
An old neighbor from Indianapolis- so sorry to learn of your loss, Sherry. Always thought of you two as an amazing couple. Prayers for you and the boys. Rusty was a good neighbor to my Mom.
Pat Lowery Starnes
December 26, 2020
I saw the news about Bob in the paper. I am so sorry. You are in my thoughts and prayers.P.S. I passed this news on to Brenda Barnes.
Christy Lyke
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results