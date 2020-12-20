Bob Dean Brumble
Bob Dean Brumble, the 4th of four children, born on April 22, 1937 to Otto and Martha Brumble in Tulsa. He was raised in Dawson before it was incorporated into the city of Tulsa. He attended Bryant Elementary, Bell Jr. High, and Will Rogers High School with the class of 1956. He married Sherry Baker before starting college and they had three sons, Marc, Rusty, and Brian. They were married for 64 years.
Although Bud Wilkerson came to his home and offered a scholarship to play football for O.U., he chose to play fullback for the Golden Hurricane at the University of Tulsa. His ability to break tackles, despite his small size brought the nickname "Bustin' Bob Brumble" by the Tulsa Tribune. In 2002 he was selected into the University of Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame.
After college, Bob was employed 42 years as sales manager by Ash Grove Cement Company.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, quarter horse breeding and racing with Steele Bros. Farm. He also coached youth football, loving the opportunity to connect with friends and family along the way.
Bob is survived by his spouse, Sherry; sons, Marc and spouse, Cayla, Brian and spouse, Irma; grandchildren,Jessica, Jake, Tayler, Derek, Tara; great grandchildren, Levi, Aubrey, Maylee, Micah, Maddox, and Marston. Sadly, son, Rusty passed away in 2012 from cancer.
A private graveside service will be held for the family Monday, December 21, 2020, and a memorial December 27, 2020 from noon to 7PM and December 28, 2020 from 9AM to noon at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.