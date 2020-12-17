To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Will always the good times we had a tWRHS
Harvey Cole
December 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. We have great memories of the time we were neighbors on 31st Court. Praying for your family.
Pam (Mallonee) Vance
December 27, 2020
Sheri
So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. Our prayers are with you. He was a great friend and colleague at Ash Grove for many years and a wonderful person. Remembering times shared with Bob brings back lots of good memories and smiles. He will be missed.
Glenn Gumb
December 22, 2020
Fly high Bob. You are one in a million.
Nancy schaefer
December 18, 2020
Bob and I started working for Ash Grove at about the same time. Many fond memories of working with Bob over the years. He was a great guy. Rest in peace.
Jack McCausland
December 18, 2020
Bob hired me at Ash grove and I will always be thankful for his assistance and leadership. Bob was very loyal to customers, company and Oklahoma. His dedication helped spearhead a great team of employees under his responsibilities. With sincere sympathy he will be missed.
David Abell
December 18, 2020
Mary Riebe
December 18, 2020
Sheri, so sorry to hear about Bob. My deepest sympathy
Wanda Robinson
December 17, 2020
I started my career with Ash Grove under Bob, he was a great mentor and even better friend. We always had a great time traveling together and especially when we'd go the horse races. Wonderful man, may he rest in peace.
Mike Daniel
December 17, 2020
Dear Sheri,
Always know that Bob was truly a blessing to so many and I personally will always be deeply appreciate of his tender love for you, his sincere care for fellow workers, and his deep desire to always perform at the highest levels. He will always be remembered as a champion with the love of Jesus. Finally, we will all celebrate in heaven!
Ronald V. DeLeenheer
December 17, 2020
Many great years working together at Ash Grove. My prayers are with you.
John Ploehn
December 17, 2020
Sheri, I just received a text from Marc Frazier about Bob's passing. So sorry to hear. You and he were icons in our class of 56. God bless you in your grief. Bill