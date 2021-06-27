Menu
Bobby Lloyd Garner
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO
Bobby Lloyd Garner

Bob Garner, 83, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home. Bob was born on October 21, 1937, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to Orum and Gladys Garner. He graduated high school from Pryor High School in 1955, then attended Oklahoma State University.

Bob had many interests throughout his life. One of his favorites was watching his grandson, Brody play baseball and also talking NASCAR with him. Since his time living at Indian Springs Golf Community In Tulsa, Oklahoma, he enjoyed golf with friends and the camaraderie that comes with it. Bob also loved his lake life during their time at Lake Winnebago. He enjoyed fishing and going to the clubhouse where he was always up for entertaining. Other interests of his were buying/selling/trading cars and dining at great restaurants where he loved to meet new people. He found a love for planes while serving in the Air Force Reserves. Bob was the co-founder of Broken Arrow Electric and was able to give 30+ years to the industry. He could sell ANYTHING!

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orum and Gladys Garner. He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Garner, of Lee's Summit, MO. He is also survived by Sharon Garner, mother of his 3 children: Bruce Garner (Abbie Connelly), Brooke Garner, and Jon Garner. Patti's children: Mike Gleeson (Erin) and Carol Withers (John) and his grandchildren, Brody Garner, Dillon, Grant, Alexis, Julia, Reid, Marley, Niki, and Emma.

During his final months he was surrounded by the Senior Helpers of Lee's Summit, MO, who were able to keep him and Patti at home and comfortable during his time with Hospice. They also attended to Bob's every food request from restaurants all over the city.

A Visitation will be held at Mount Moriah from 5:00-7:00pm on July 1, 2021.

MtMoriah.net
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
We are so sorry to hear this news. We will remember Bob laughing and telling jokes with the regulars at the Arrowhead Yacht Club in Lake Winnebago. RIP Bob.
Todd and Theresa Belvin
Friend
June 29, 2021
