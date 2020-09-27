Bobby Patterson
Bobby R. Patterson passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 88. A graveside service and interment were held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th, at Terrace Park Cemetery. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola Patterson; wife, Helene Patterson; brothers, Lawrence, Thomas, and Jackie Patterson; and sisters, Retha Shannon and Letha Patterson. He is survived by his son, Matthew Patterson and wife, Charlotte; daughter, Tami Goetz and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Matthew and Sommer Patterson, Lindsey and Joshua Goetz; great granddaughter, Charlee Thorpe; brothers, Robert Eugene and Daniel Patterson; and sister, Cheryl Peterson.
The oldest of 9 children, Bob was born August 29, 1932 in Mannsville, Oklahoma. He graduated from Hereford High School and then earned a basketball scholarship to Amarillo Junior College where he set a school record by scoring 51 points in one game. It was here that he met Helene, his wife to whom he was devoted for 53 years until her passing in 2006. He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed his time living in Washington, D.C. while stationed at Fort Meade. He returned to Texas where he earned his bachelor's degree at West Texas A&M University and resumed his successful 37-year career in the airline industry before retiring from Trans World Airlines as a Regional Vice President. During this time he traveled the world, amassing an array of unique experiences that showcased his fun-loving side and were brought to life by his remarkable memory. Bob was an avid golfer, fisherman, and sports enthusiast, voracious reader, and lover of history, old westerns, country music, card games, and, above all else, family. A truly self-made man, he will be remembered for his intellect and quick wit, loyalty, independence, unwavering sense of fairness, positive outlook, and quiet strength. He was a good friend and unconditionally loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed dearly and loved always.
Memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to the Sand Springs Children's Home (700 E. 4th Street, Sand Springs, OK, 74063; www.sandspringshome.com
) where he lived for a brief time and always remembered with fondness.
To learn more about Bob's story, please visit the Terrace Park Funeral Home website. https://www.terraceparkfuneralhome.com/